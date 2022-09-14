Swallows’ Munetaka Murakami slugs 55th home run to match Oh’s record

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Swallows’ Munetaka Murakami hits his 55th home run at Jingu Stadium in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Munetaka Murakami of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows matched one of Nippon Professional Baseball’s most revered home run records on Tuesday night.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Murakami belted his 55th homer of the season to tie former Yomiuri legend Sadaharu Oh’s 1964 record for a Japanese-born player during Yakult’s 9-7 loss to the Giants at Jingu Stadium in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

At 22 years 7 months, the Swallows slugger set the record as the youngest player to hit that many homers in a season, topping Oh, who did it at 24 years 4 months.

Murakami, the fifth player to have as many as 55 homers in an NPB season, took a pitch from Yomiuri starter Tomoyuki Sugano out with the bases empty in the fourth inning. He then smacked a three-run shot off reliever Taisei Ota in the ninth inning to get the Swallows closer on the scoreboard.

Wladimir Balentien holds the single-season NPB record of 60 homers, which he hit in 2013 when he played for the Swallows.

Murakami has 15 games remaining in the regular season in which to either match or surpass Balentien’s record.

“The season isn’t over,” Murakami said after the game. “I think I can hit more home runs.”