Boy with cancer throws opening pitch on dream mound
15:22 JST, August 29, 2022
Kanta Utsunomiya, 11, who joined the Chiba Lotte Marines through a charity that supports children undergoing long-term treatment, threw out the first pitch before a game against the Tohoku Rakuten Eagles at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba City on Sunday.
Utsunomiya, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 4 years old and is still undergoing treatment, joined the team in June through the NPO Being ALIVE Japan. He took to the mound in a uniform with the number 10 the back and threw a no-bounce pitch.
“I was nervous the whole time and my hands were shaking, but the no-bounce pitch was the result of practicing over and over for today’s one pitch. It made me realize how important hard work is,” he said.
