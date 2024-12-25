China-Japan Association Sends Condolence Letter Over Tsuneo Watanabe; ‘Influential Journalist’ Hailed for Fostering Exchanges

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tsuneo Watanabe in 2018

BEIJING — The China-Japan Friendship Association sent a message of condolence to The Yomiuri Shimbun on Monday in response to the passing of Tsuneo Watanabe, representative director and editor-in-chief of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings.

The message was dated Friday and sent in the name of Tang Jiaxuan, chairperson of the association and a former state councilor with a deep connection to Japan.

The message called Watanabe an influential journalist and political commentator. It also said that he contributed to fostering exchanges between Japanese and Chinese newspapers and other mass media, as well as deepening mutual understanding and friendly feelings between people of both countries.