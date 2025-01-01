Japan Emperor Prays for World Peace in New Year’s Message

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor and Empress, along with their daughter Princess Aiko, pose for a photo released on Wednesday to mark the New Year.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Emperor, in his New Year’s thoughts released through the Imperial Household Agency on Wednesday, expressed hope for world peace as the year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“I feel the importance of people recognizing their differences and working hand in hand to realize a peaceful world,” the Emperor said.

“The peace and prosperity of our country today have been built thanks to the tireless efforts by many people since the end of the war,” he said.

At the same time, the Emperor expressed “deep sorrow” as many lives have been lost around the world due to wars and conflicts.

Noting that many people in Japan faced difficulties in 2024, such as disasters including the Jan. 1 powerful earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan and rising prices, the Emperor said, “I hope that people will be able to overcome various hardships this year by caring about and supporting each other.”

On Wednesday, the Emperor and Empress are slated to attend a New Year’s celebration ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward.

On Thursday, the couple and other Imperial Family members, including the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, and Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, are scheduled to take part in New Year’s greeting events, in which members of the general public are allowed to see them at the palace.

Among their local trips slated for 2025, the Emperor and Empress will visit Kobe this month to attend a memorial ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the powerful earthquake that struck the city and surrounding areas on Jan. 17, 1995.

They also plan to take part in four regional events, including the national cultural festival in Nagasaki Prefecture.

In addition, plans are being considered for the Imperial couple to visit Hiroshima Prefecture and Okinawa Prefecture to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, according to informed sources.

Yasuhiko Nishimura, head of the Imperial Household Agency, said the Emperor “wants to convey the horrors of war correctly to future generations.”

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 18 to reach adulthood last year.

This spring, the young prince is scheduled to graduate from the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo and enter the university in Ibaraki Prefecture.

The agency plans to hold a coming-of-age ceremony for Prince Hisahito at an appropriate time after his graduation from high school.

After entering the university, Prince Hisahito is expected to perform his official duties as an Imperial Family member while giving priority to his studies.