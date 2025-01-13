Racehorse Suddenly Bolts, Crashes into 2 Other Horses, Making 3 Jockeys Fall; 1 in Critical Condition in Hyogo Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Sonoda Racecourse is seen in March 2019.

A racehorse, which was heading for a stable after training, suddenly bolted and crashed into two other horses that were running on a track at Sonoda Racecourse in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, at around 6 a.m. on Monday, police said.

The three jockeys on each of the horses fell, and one of them, a man in his 40s, is unconscious and in critical condition. The two others, in their 30s and 40s, sustained bruises and other minor injuries. The police are investigating the details.