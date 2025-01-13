2 Unconscious, 3 Injured in Vehicle Collision on Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Pref.





Two people are unconscious and three injured after an accident involving a large truck, a mini passenger car and a passenger car. The collision occurred on the Tokyo-bound route of the Tomei Expressway in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, at around 4:50 a.m. on Monday, police said.

The two unconscious victims are in critical condition, one person is heavily injured and the other two sustained light injuries. It is believed that the truck and the minicar collided, and then the passenger car rear-ended the minicar. The Shizuoka prefectural police are investigating the details of the accident.