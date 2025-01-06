Fishing Boat Capsizes off Kashima Port, Ibaraki Pref.; 2 Dead, 3 Missing, 4 Patrol Vessels Searching for Missing Persons
11:23 JST, January 6, 2025
A fishing boat reported at around 2:10 a.m. Monday that a purse seine fishing boat appeared to have capsized in the sea about 30 kilometers east of Kashima Port in Ibaraki Prefecture.
According to the Choshi Fire Department in Chiba Prefecture and other authorities, 20 people were on board, and 16 were taken to the hospital, of which 2 were confirmed dead, 3 are missing. The remaining one is still at sea assisting the Japan Coast Guard in its search efforts.
According to the Kashima Coast Guard Station, the capsized boat is the 80-ton Daihachi Ohama Maru belonging to the Otsu Fishing Cooperative, in Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Weather conditions at the time of the accident were clear, with a west wind of 2 meters and waves 0.5 meters high, and the fishing boat was believed to have been out fishing for sardines. Four Japan Coast Guard patrol boats and other vessels are searching for the missing persons.
