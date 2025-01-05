Home>Society>General News

Tuna Sells for ¥207 Million at New Year’s Auction in Tokyo; 276-Kilogram Bluefin Brings Second-Highest Price on Record

Yomiuri Shimbun photos
Left: The tuna is landed in Oma, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday.
Right: A bluefin tuna that sold for ¥207 million in a New Year’s auction is seen at Toyosu Market on Sunday.

13:34 JST, January 5, 2025

A 276-kilogram bluefin tuna sold for ¥207 million at the New Year’s auction at Toyosu Market in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The fish was caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture. Its price works out to about ¥750,000 per kilogram, the second-highest price since records began to be kept in 1999, including sales at the now-defunct Tsukiji market.

Yamayuki, a marine products intermediate wholesaler in Koto Ward, was the winning bidder for the fifth consecutive year. “The tuna was so fresh, it was on a different level. I hope many people will enjoy it,” said Yamayuki President Yukitaka Yamaguchi.

Participants in the day’s auctions made hand signals one after another to bid on a row of large tuna on display in the market.

