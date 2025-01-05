Tuna Sells for ¥207 Million at New Year’s Auction in Tokyo; 276-Kilogram Bluefin Brings Second-Highest Price on Record
13:34 JST, January 5, 2025
A 276-kilogram bluefin tuna sold for ¥207 million at the New Year’s auction at Toyosu Market in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.
The fish was caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture. Its price works out to about ¥750,000 per kilogram, the second-highest price since records began to be kept in 1999, including sales at the now-defunct Tsukiji market.
Yamayuki, a marine products intermediate wholesaler in Koto Ward, was the winning bidder for the fifth consecutive year. “The tuna was so fresh, it was on a different level. I hope many people will enjoy it,” said Yamayuki President Yukitaka Yamaguchi.
Participants in the day’s auctions made hand signals one after another to bid on a row of large tuna on display in the market.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise