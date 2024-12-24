Retiring Doctor Yellow Train to be Exhibited at Museum in Nagoya; Previous Train on Display to be Re-exhibited in Ishikawa
15:39 JST, December 24, 2024
Central Japan Railway Co. has decided to preserve and exhibit part of the Doctor Yellow T4 train, a Shinkansen inspection train that will end its operation in January next year, at the Central Japan Railway’s SCMAGLEV and Railway Park in Minato Ward, Nagoya.
The predecessor T3 train currently on display will be redisplayed at a tourist facility in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, sometime after May next year.
The T4 train consisting of seven cars started operation in 2001, and together with the T5 train operated by JR West, have conducted inspections of the tracks and overhead wires between Tokyo and Hakata on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines.
Due to the aging of the car bodies and inspection equipment, the T4 and T5 trains will be retired in January 2025 and sometime after 2027, respectively.
