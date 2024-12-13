Osaka Expo Participant Countries Actively Promoting Their Pavilions

Yomiuri Shimbun photo

Santa Claus gives presents to construction workers at the Nordic Pavilion that is under construction, on Dec. 4 in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

OSAKA — With about four months left until the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, “Type A” participating countries — those which will build their own pavilions for the Expo — are now making concerted efforts to promote those pavilions. Aiming to make their exhibitions popular ones that will attract many visitors, officials from some countries are using the sites where the pavilions are currently being built to show off the attractions they have in store. Construction is in its final stages, and there is a growing feeling of anticipation for the coming exhibitions.

On Dec. 4, Santa Claus came a little early to Yumeshima Island in Konohana Ward, Osaka, the venue for the Expo, arriving from the Nordic country of Finland.

It was a media event to promote the pavilion which would house a joint exhibition by five Nordic countries, including Sweden, Denmark and Finland, which is said to be the home of Santa Claus. Santa Claus handed out presents to workers at a construction site covered in scaffolding. There was also a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The theme of the pavilion is “connections between people and nature.” The design of the pavilion’s wooden building is very Nordic in its simplicity and warmth. The pavilion is planned to be completed in mid-March next year. Santa Claus stressed that work is progressing smoothly and called for people to visit the pavilion once it has been completed.

Finnish Ambassador Tanja Jaaskelainen hurried over to the pavilion to say that she wants Japanese people to learn about the culture of Finland, which is the home of Moomins, saunas and the northern lights.

Media outlets were provided with updates on the progress in the preparation of the Dutch pavilion in a presentation at the official residence of the consul general of the Netherlands in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Dec. 4. According to the presentation, Dutch Expo officials have started to plan events and select products to be sold at their shop. Marc Kuipers, commissioner general for the Netherlands at the Expo 2025, said that they had a great exhibition and a great team, and that their pavilion ought to be the best.

Yomiuri Shimbun photo

Massimiliano Fedriga, center, the president of the Conference of Italian Regions and Autonomous Provinces, visits Italy’s in-progress pavilion in late November in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

In November, Expo officials from Italy and Ireland explained their exhibitions at their respective construction sites. Massimiliano Fedriga, the president of the Conference of Italian Regions and Autonomous Provinces, visited and saw his nation’s pavilion construction site for the first time on Nov. 28. He stressed that he would like to show the attractions of Italian regions that are not well known to Japanese people.

The outer appearance of the Italian pavilion building represents the Renaissance concept of an ideal city. At the pavilion, the Farnese Atlas, a marble sculpture known as part of the cultural heritage of the ancient Roman world, will be displayed.

The country’s pavilion also will have a space to introduce art, history, specialty products and other features of Italian regions, while different provinces will take turns running the pavilion’s exhibition during the Expo. Fedriga believes that the Expo will offer them an opportunity to build a relationship with Japan and expects the event to help boost business exchanges between Japan and the various regions of Italy.

Irish Expo Commissioner General Brian O’Brien showed reporters around the country’s almost-completed pavilion on Nov. 26. Introducing its features, including a terrace overlooking the Expo grounds, he said that it would be a wonderful Expo, though preparations were still in progress.

He explained that one of the features of the pavilion is an exhibition of print art related to “Kwaidan,” a representative work of Koizumi Yakumo (Lafcadio Hearn), a writer in Meiji era (1868-1912) who spent his childhood in Ireland. A large screen has also been installed in the pavilion, to allow visitors to enjoy traditional music and dance. A Halloween event is also planned, as Halloween is said to originate in Ireland.

Yomiuri Shimbun photo

Bhumi-Jai, left, the mascot of the Thailand pavilion, is unveiled for the first time in Japan in late November in Naniwa Ward, Osaka.

Thailand unveiled its pavilion mascot Bhumi-Jai for the first time in Japan at the end of November in Osaka. The design of the mascot is based on a legendary creature in Thailand, and its smiling face is quite fitting for Thailand, known as “the land of smiles.” The theme of the pavilion is “The Land of Immunity,” and its exhibition is focused on medicine and healthcare.