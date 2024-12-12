Freight Train Derails at Sendai Station in Kagoshima Pref.; Operation at Sendai-Kumanojo Stations to Be Suspended All Day
12:40 JST, December 12, 2024
A 12-car freight train derailed at Sendai Station on the JR Kagoshima Line in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture, at around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The driver of the train was not injured.
According to JR Kyushu and other authorities, the derailment involved a locomotive at the front of the train and two container freight cars following it.
The train had departed from Kumamoto freight yard in Kumamoto and was heading for Kagoshima Station in Kagoshima. The driver felt a tremor in the train when it departed from Sendai Station after a temporary stop at the station, then he made an emergency stop.
JR Kyushu decided to suspend operation of the Kagoshima Line between Sendai and Kumanojo stations for the entire day, as restoration work will take time.
