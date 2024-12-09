Nihon Hidankyo Delegation Arrives in Oslo for Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony; Members to Also Speak about Their Experiences at Local High Schools, Universities

AFP-Jiji

The delegation of atomic bomb survivors from Nihon Hidankyo [Japan Confederation of A- and H-bomb Sufferers Organizations] arrives in Oslo on Sunday.

OSLO — A delegation of about 30 atomic bomb survivors and others from Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations) arrived in Oslo on Sunday night local time. Nihon Hidankyo will receive this year’s Nobel Peace Prize at the award ceremony taking place in the Norwegian capital on Tuesday.

Nihon Hidankyo’s three co-chairpersons, who will take the stage at the ceremony, appeared at the VIP entrance of Oslo Airport, holding bouquets in their hands. Among them is Terumi Tanaka, 92, an A-bomb survivor from Nagasaki.

“I want to appeal even more strongly what the A-bomb survivors have been appealing for until now and convey that message to young people,” said Tanaka with a smile.

Many citizens gathered to welcome them along the street near the hotel where the delegation is scheduled to stay.

Tanaka will speak at the ceremony on behalf of the delegation. A banquet will also be held. The atomic bomb survivors will also give speeches about their experience at local high schools and universities.