Nihon Hidankyo Delegation Arrives in Oslo for Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony; Members to Also Speak about Their Experiences at Local High Schools, Universities
14:16 JST, December 9, 2024
OSLO — A delegation of about 30 atomic bomb survivors and others from Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations) arrived in Oslo on Sunday night local time. Nihon Hidankyo will receive this year’s Nobel Peace Prize at the award ceremony taking place in the Norwegian capital on Tuesday.
Nihon Hidankyo’s three co-chairpersons, who will take the stage at the ceremony, appeared at the VIP entrance of Oslo Airport, holding bouquets in their hands. Among them is Terumi Tanaka, 92, an A-bomb survivor from Nagasaki.
“I want to appeal even more strongly what the A-bomb survivors have been appealing for until now and convey that message to young people,” said Tanaka with a smile.
Many citizens gathered to welcome them along the street near the hotel where the delegation is scheduled to stay.
Tanaka will speak at the ceremony on behalf of the delegation. A banquet will also be held. The atomic bomb survivors will also give speeches about their experience at local high schools and universities.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Fire Breaks Out after Explosion Heard in Susukino Building, Sapporo; Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1）
JN ACCESS RANKING
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Christmas TV Movies Are in Their Taylor Swift Era, with Two Swift-inspired Films Airing This Year