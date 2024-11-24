Restarted Onagawa Reactor Shut Down as Scheduled
23:30 JST, November 24, 2024
Sendai, Miyagi Pref. (Jiji Press)—Tohoku Electric Power Co. shut down the recently restarted No. 2 reactor at its Onagawa nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan on Sunday, as scheduled for equipment checks.
If no problems are found during the checks, the reactor is expected to be reactivated in around 10 days and resume commercial operation in December.
On Oct. 29, the reactor was restarted for the first time since the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. But the reactor was halted on Nov. 4 due to a problem with measurement equipment. After taking preventive measures, Tohoku Electric restarted the reactor again on Nov. 13 and began power generation and transmission on Nov. 15.
