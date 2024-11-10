Broken Overhead Wire Halts Rapid Train on Seto Ohashi Bridge; No Reported Injuries, Passengers Transferred to New Train

Courtesy of Shikoku Railway Co.

A rapid train halts on the Seto Ohashi Bridge on Saturday.

TAKAMATSU — A rapid train bound for Okayama from Takamatsu on the JR Seto-Ohashi Line came to a halt on the Seto Ohashi Bridge around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Shikoku Railway Co., there is no information about injuries among the seven-car train’s 150 passengers. The operation of transferring the passengers to another train started around 1 p.m. on the day, setting off again for Okayama 50 minutes later.

The accident was caused by an overhead wire broken off in a section between Kojima and Utazu, resulting in cancellations and delays on the line, the company explained.