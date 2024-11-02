Heavy Rain Hits Japan’s Northern Kyushu; Linear Precipitation Zone Formed
11:41 JST, November 2, 2024
Northern Kyushu was hit by heavy rain on Saturday due to warm, moist air flowing in from the extratropical cyclone that formed from Typhoon Kong-rey.
The Japan Meteorological Agency announced that a linear precipitation zone had formed in northern Nagasaki Prefecture earlier on Saturday.
It is also expected to rain heavily in a wide area from western Japan to eastern Japan in the afternoon on Saturday, and the agency is calling for vigilance against mudslides and other disasters.
According to the agency, the 24-hour rainfall total through 9:00 a.m. Saturday was 377.5 millimeters in Matsuura, Nagasaki Prefecture, and 367 millimeters in the prefecture’s Hirado.
