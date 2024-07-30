Harley-Davidson Japan Investigated on Suspicion of Imposing Unreasonable Sales Quota; Forcing Dealers to Sell Unpopular Vehicles
13:43 JST, July 30, 2024
The Japan Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday began an on-site investigation of Harley-Davidson Japan K.K., based in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on suspicion of violating the Antimonopoly Law by imposing unreasonable sales quotas on dealers and forcing them to sell unpopular vehicles.
The motorcycle maker is suspected of having set difficult-to-achieve sales targets for several dealers since around 2020, according to sources. It is also suspected of having forcibly shipped vehicles long in stockpile to the dealers against their will.
