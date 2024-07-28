Home>Society>General News

Tokyo Fireworks Illuminate Night Sky Over Sumida River in Annual Summer Event Attracting About 910,000 Spectators

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fireworks are seen in the night sky near Tokyo Skytree on Saturday.

15:10 JST, July 28, 2024

About 20,000 firework displays colorfully illuminated the summer night sky in Tokyo during the 47th Sumida River Fireworks Festival held Saturday.

Families and foreign tourists gathered to see the fireworks at the two venues for spectators in Taito and Sumida wards along both riverbanks of Sumida River. The organizing committee announced that the number of spectators at and near the venues was about 910,000.

While it was occasionally drizzling rain, spectators at the venues clapped their hands and shouted for joy when the colorful fireworks were set off.

