Explosion Occurs in Saitama Pref. Apartment Building; Passersby Injured by Broken Window Glass
11:24 JST, July 19, 2024
SAITAMA — A man was rushed to the hospital and passersby were injured by pieces of glass from a shattered window after an explosion occurred in an apartment building in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday evening, according to police.
According to the Saitama prefectural police, the explosion occurred in a room on the third floor of a 15-story apartment building. The hospitalized man had been in the room but was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. Police plan to interview him, as they believe he knows something about the incident.
Residents of all 75 households in the apartment building evacuated to a nearby junior high school. The apartment building is about 150 meters southeast of JR Nishi-Kawaguchi Station.
