3 Residents Missing After Landslide Near Matsuyama Castle in Ehime Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Firefighters search for missing persons at the site of a landslide in Matsuyama on Friday.

MATSUYAMA – Three people are missing after their house was almost completely destroyed by a landslide on Friday early morning in Matsuyama, according to local fire department.

At around 3:50 a.m. on Friday, a neighbor made an emergency call to report that an apartment and a house were submerged in mud, the fire department said. The mudslide collapse occurred in a residential area northeast of Matsuyama Castle and is thought to have been about 50 meters wide and 100 meters high.

Matsuyama city government issued emergency evacuation orders at 5 a.m. on the day for the area, including the site of the landslide, alerting 13,226 households and 22,062 people, to ensure residents’ safety.