Akita Pref. Bear Warning Poster is “Too Cute” to Convey Danger Animal Poses; Govt Sending Mixed Messages
14:24 JST, July 4, 2024
AKITA — A poster that warns people to be vigilant about bears looks a little too cute to convey the danger that the animals pose, a member of an Akita prefectural assembly’s budget committee pointed out on Wednesday.
The poster was created by the prefectural authority. On it, an adorable bear is seen peeking from behind some bushes. The words “Watch out for bears” are written on it.
A total of 35,000 posters were printed and have been distributed to the prefectural authority, municipalities and related organizations.
An official of the prefectural government in charge of the issue responded to the question, saying, “Indeed, as you have pointed out, I feel it is very difficult to convey the message of how serious the harm is with the poster. I will consider fixing the matter.”
Gov. Norihisa Satake, who was also at the committee meeting, said, “The images that invoke fear should be used.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Doctors Who Fought COVID-19 Turn To Fighting Online Abuse; They Aim To Keep Harassment From Impeding Future Medical Efforts
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags