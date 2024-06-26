Yamanashi Pref. Town May Replace Mt. Fuji View-Blocking Screen; Considering Installing More Resilient Brown One Instead
16:54 JST, June 26, 2024
FUJIKAWAGUCHIKO, Yamanashi — The town government of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, is considering replacing the black mesh screen that is currently installed in front of a convenience store to block the view of Mt. Fuji; they intend to install a brown one in its place.
According to the town government, the planned brown screen is more finely woven and more resilient than the current one.
No decision has yet been made on exactly when the screen will be replaced, but the government aims to do it this autumn.
The current black screen was set up on May 21 in front of the Kawaguchiko Ekimae Lawson store. The town government said that the screen has been effective as fewer tourists have been gathering on the sidewalk and crossing the road in order to take photographs of Mt. Fuji seeming to rise over the store.
However, people tore holes in the screen, apparently so they could take pictures.
About the color of the screen, Mayor Hideyuki Watanabe has said, “A black screen presents a negative image,” and suggested replacing it with one of a brighter hue.
