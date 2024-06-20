Kobe Hospital Leaves Man with Colon Cancer Untreated for a Year Due to Failure to Share Information Internally, Causing Cancer to Advance to Stage 4 from Stage 3
10:09 JST, June 20, 2024
A Kobe hospital left a man in his 80s with colon cancer untreated for a year, causing the cancer to advance to stage 4 from stage 3, because of failure to share information internally, the Kobe City Hospital Organization said Wednesday.
The man was found to have prostate cancer and colon cancer in a CT scan at the Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital in November 2022, and treatment was started for the prostate cancer, which was more urgent. But the information on the colon cancer was not shared internally, according to the organization.
Complaining about abdominal pain and diarrhea, he visited the hospital in December 2023 and was found to have advanced colon cancer. He is still undergoing treatment.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared