Home>Society>General News

Tokaido Shinkansen Services Delayed After Suspension Due to Heavy Rain; Other Train Services Near Tokyo to be Suspended

Japan News file photo
Tokaido Shinkansen N700S Nozomi bullet train

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:16 JST, June 18, 2024

Tokaido Shinkansen services are delayed after being suspended due to heavy rain, JR Central Japan railway Co. (JR Tokai) announced Tuesday.

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) also announced the suspension of some of their train services. The Ito Line has been suspended from 1 p.m. The Tokaido Line between Odawara Station in Kanagawa Prefecture and Atami Station in Shizuoka Prefecture will be suspended from around 2 p.m. Additionally, the Uchibo Line between Kimitsu and Tateyama stations in Chiba Prefecture will be suspended from around 4 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING