Tokaido Shinkansen Services Delayed After Suspension Due to Heavy Rain; Other Train Services Near Tokyo to be Suspended
14:16 JST, June 18, 2024
Tokaido Shinkansen services are delayed after being suspended due to heavy rain, JR Central Japan railway Co. (JR Tokai) announced Tuesday.
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) also announced the suspension of some of their train services. The Ito Line has been suspended from 1 p.m. The Tokaido Line between Odawara Station in Kanagawa Prefecture and Atami Station in Shizuoka Prefecture will be suspended from around 2 p.m. Additionally, the Uchibo Line between Kimitsu and Tateyama stations in Chiba Prefecture will be suspended from around 4 p.m.
