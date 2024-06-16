Royal Dutch Airlines Plane Returns to Narita After Cockpit Window Cracks; No Injuries Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cracks are seen in the cockpit window of a Royal Dutch Airlines plane after it returned to Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture on Sunday.

NARITA, Chiba — A Royal Dutch Airlines plane returned to Narita Airport soon after takeoff on Sunday because cracks were found in its cockpit window, according to the transport ministry.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft was heading for Amsterdam when the cracks were found in the left side window. It landed safely at the airport at around 1:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the ministry’s airport office.