10-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured When Metal Fence Collapsed in Koshigaya, Saitama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

KOSHIGAYA, Saitama — A fence stretching for about 14 meters collapsed onto a 10-year-old boy in a residential area in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday evening. According to police, the incident caused a serious head injury.

A nearby resident called the police at about 5 p.m., saying, “A fence has collapsed, and a child was trapped and bleeding.” According to Koshigaya Police Station, a 1-meter-high metal fence attached to the top of a 1.3-meter-high concrete wall had collapsed, pinning the boy underneath.

According to the police, the boy was playing with a friend nearby. The incident happened in an alley between houses.