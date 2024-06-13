10-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured When Metal Fence Collapsed in Koshigaya, Saitama Pref.
12:58 JST, June 13, 2024
KOSHIGAYA, Saitama — A fence stretching for about 14 meters collapsed onto a 10-year-old boy in a residential area in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday evening. According to police, the incident caused a serious head injury.
A nearby resident called the police at about 5 p.m., saying, “A fence has collapsed, and a child was trapped and bleeding.” According to Koshigaya Police Station, a 1-meter-high metal fence attached to the top of a 1.3-meter-high concrete wall had collapsed, pinning the boy underneath.
According to the police, the boy was playing with a friend nearby. The incident happened in an alley between houses.
