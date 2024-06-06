Home>Society>General News

7 Reportedly Injured in Explosion at Shipbuilding Plant in Osaka; Ship Said to be ‘On Fire’


The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:25 JST, June 6, 2024

OSAKA – Seven people were reportedly injured in an explosion at a shipbuilding plant in Osaka City on Thursday afternoon, according to the local fire department.

The Osaka city fire department said it received a call at 2:45 p.m. informing them that “a ship has exploded and is on fire” at the factory in Nishinari Ward.

The fire department is still confirming details of the incident.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING