7 Reportedly Injured in Explosion at Shipbuilding Plant in Osaka; Ship Said to be ‘On Fire’
16:25 JST, June 6, 2024
OSAKA – Seven people were reportedly injured in an explosion at a shipbuilding plant in Osaka City on Thursday afternoon, according to the local fire department.
The Osaka city fire department said it received a call at 2:45 p.m. informing them that “a ship has exploded and is on fire” at the factory in Nishinari Ward.
The fire department is still confirming details of the incident.
