No Injuries Reported after U.S. Cargo Plane’s Emergency Landing; JTSB Investigating ‘Serious Incident’

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The engine believed to have been damaged, at Narita Airport

14:29 JST, June 5, 2024

A U.S. cargo plane on Tuesday experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff and returned to Narita Airport, where it made an emergency landing at 11:26 a.m. The four crew members aboard were not injured.

Damage was found on the back side of the right engine.

The Polar Air Cargo plane, a Boeing 777-200, took off from the airport at 10:16 a.m. Two minutes later, a pilot contacted air-traffic control to report a problem with the aircraft’s engine.

The Japan Transport Safety Board will investigate the incident, which it considers a serious event that could have led to an aviation accident.

