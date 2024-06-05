No Injuries Reported after U.S. Cargo Plane’s Emergency Landing; JTSB Investigating ‘Serious Incident’
14:29 JST, June 5, 2024
A U.S. cargo plane on Tuesday experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff and returned to Narita Airport, where it made an emergency landing at 11:26 a.m. The four crew members aboard were not injured.
Damage was found on the back side of the right engine.
The Polar Air Cargo plane, a Boeing 777-200, took off from the airport at 10:16 a.m. Two minutes later, a pilot contacted air-traffic control to report a problem with the aircraft’s engine.
The Japan Transport Safety Board will investigate the incident, which it considers a serious event that could have led to an aviation accident.
