Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.
6:55 JST, June 3, 2024
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.9 hit the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture at 6:31 a.m. on Monday, measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Wajima, Suzu in the prefecture.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- Japan Household Spending Down 3.2 ％ in FY 2023
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline