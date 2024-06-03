Home>Society>General News

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

6:55 JST, June 3, 2024

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.9 hit the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture at 6:31 a.m. on Monday, measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Wajima, Suzu in the prefecture.

