Small Airplane Believed to Have Made Belly Landing at Kobe Airport; No Immediate Reports of Injuries

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A small airplane believed to have made a belly landing is seen at the Kobe airport in Chuo Ward, Kobe, at 3:25 p.m. Friday.

A small airplane is believed to have made a belly landing on a runway at Kobe Airport on Friday afternoon, according to Kansai Airports Group and the Hyogo prefectural police.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The runways have been closed since about 2:30 p.m. Friday.