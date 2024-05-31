Tetsuko Kuroyanagi Promotes Release of Chinese Translation of Sequel to Her Memoir at Event in Beijing

Ichiro Ohara / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tetsuko Kuroyanagi signs an autograph for a child in Beijing on Thursday.

BEIJING ― Actor Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, 90, attended an event in Beijing on Thursday to promote the release of the Chinese translation of the sequel to her bestselling memoir, “Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window.”

The sequel was published last October, 42 years after the publication of the original, which has become popular worldwide, including in China. Kuroyanagi said she decided to write about her experiences again in the sequel, which is about her youth and wartime life, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Chinese translation of the sequel was released on May 15.

At the event, Kuroyanagi said to invitees which included Chinese children’s book authors and readers, “I am very happy that people are interested in my new book.”