Local Officials Boost Further Measures After Screen Blocking View of ‘Convenience Store Mt. Fuji’ is Vandalized

A hole, about one centimeter in diameter, was made in the screen.

FUJI-KAWAGUCHIKO, Yamanashi — The town government of Fuji-Kawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, has put up a sign that reads “Don’t Touch” on the black mesh screen installed nearby the Kawaguchiko-ekimae Lawson store to block the Mt. Fuji view seen from across the convenience store, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned Wednesday.

A “Don’t Touch” sign is attached to the repaired screen blocking the view of Mt. Fuji from across a convenience store in Fuji-Kawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The town government also repaired multiple holes that were made in the screen.

The number of holes on the screen increased over time after town officials first noticed them the day after it was installed, according to the town’s urban development division. By Monday, there had been about 10 holes, each about a centimeter in diameter. Town employees repaired the noticeable holes during their patrols, and by Wednesday noon, no holes were found. The town is considering installing a screen made of a different material.

Additionally, one of the metal poles that support the screen erected between the roadway and sidewalk, each about 2.5 meters tall, was found slightly bent. According to the town government division, there are marks on the upper part of the pole, suggesting that it might have been struck by the side mirror of a large vehicle passing by the screen.

A pole supporting the screen was seen somewhat bent on Wednesday.

The town has made the poles more visible by applying fluorescent tape to them.

“The road is narrow and large vehicles can barely pass each other. We hope drivers will be careful or if possible, take a detour,” an employee from the division said.