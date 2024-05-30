GSDF Official Dies after Grenade Explodes During Exercise in Yamanashi Pref. Training Ground

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The U.S. military conducts an exercise at the GSDF’s Kita-Fuji training ground in Yamanashi Prefecture.

A Ground Self-Defense Force official died after a grenade exploded during an exercise at the GSDF’s Kita-Fuji training ground straddling Fuji-Yoshida and Yamanakako, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday morning, according to the GSDF and local fire department.

The fire department received a call at around 8:45 a.m., saying, “An explosion occurred during training with a grenade. One person has been injured.”

The male official, 29, was sent to a hospital where he was confirmed dead at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, the GSDF said.