GSDF Official Dies after Grenade Explodes During Exercise in Yamanashi Pref. Training Ground
14:54 JST, May 30, 2024
A Ground Self-Defense Force official died after a grenade exploded during an exercise at the GSDF’s Kita-Fuji training ground straddling Fuji-Yoshida and Yamanakako, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday morning, according to the GSDF and local fire department.
The fire department received a call at around 8:45 a.m., saying, “An explosion occurred during training with a grenade. One person has been injured.”
The male official, 29, was sent to a hospital where he was confirmed dead at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, the GSDF said.
