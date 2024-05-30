Shizuoka to Launch Registration System for Mount Fuji Climbers in June
13:26 JST, May 30, 2024
Shizuoka, May 29 (Jiji Press) — The prefectural government of Shizuoka, central Japan, said Wednesday it will launch an online registration system for Mount Fuji climbers on June 10.
The use of the registration system will not be mandatory, but registration will require the viewing of a video on climbing rules and etiquette.
Mount Fuji straddles Shizuoka and the neighboring prefecture of Yamanashi. As the Yamanashi prefectural government has decided to introduce a 2,000-yen fee for those climbing the mountain on the Yoshida route in the prefecture, as well as a daily limit of 4,000 climbers, there are concerns that climbers may rush to the Shizuoka side, which has the Fujinomiya, Gotenba and Subashiri routes.
Therefore, the Shizuoka government hopes that climbers will fully observe the etiquette after watching the video. It is also considering creating an ordinance to collect fees from climbers in the next fiscal year or later.
Under the online system, climbers can register their names, schedules and mountain lodges where they plan to stay. After watching the video, they will receive an email with a QR code. At the fifth station of each climbing route, checkpoints will be set up for climbers to present the QR code and then receive wristbands.
Overcrowding on Mount Fuji trails, as well as rush climbing and ill-prepared climbers, have become problems amid a surge in visitors from abroad.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate