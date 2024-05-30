Woman Confirmed Dead after Being Found Near Bear Paw Prints in Forest in Hokkaido

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A brown bear in Japan

A woman was confirmed dead after her body was found close to bear paw prints in a forest in Hakodate, Hokkaido, on Wednesday, police said.

The 75-year-old woman had no noticeable injuries and was stripped of outerwear. The Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating the connection between the bear paw prints and her death.

The woman went missing in a mountain Sunday. A hunter who was searching for her made the discovery around noon Wednesday. She was transferred to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

She began collecting bamboo shoots with her husband and acquaintances at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday but never returned to the rendezvous point at noon, according to the police who had been searching for her.