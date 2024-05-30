Woman Confirmed Dead after Being Found Near Bear Paw Prints in Forest in Hokkaido
12:55 JST, May 30, 2024
A woman was confirmed dead after her body was found close to bear paw prints in a forest in Hakodate, Hokkaido, on Wednesday, police said.
The 75-year-old woman had no noticeable injuries and was stripped of outerwear. The Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating the connection between the bear paw prints and her death.
The woman went missing in a mountain Sunday. A hunter who was searching for her made the discovery around noon Wednesday. She was transferred to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.
She began collecting bamboo shoots with her husband and acquaintances at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday but never returned to the rendezvous point at noon, according to the police who had been searching for her.
Two Separate Bear Attacks Occur in One Day in Northeastern Japan; 3 Suffer Non Life-Threatening Injuries
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate