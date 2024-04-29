Home>Society>General News

Hokkaido Police Release Footage of Bear Attack on Truck; Dashcam Footage Shows Moment of Attack

Courtesy of Hokkaido prefectural police
A brown bear attacks a light truck in Nemuro, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:47 JST, April 29, 2024

Police in Nemuro, Hokkaido, on Monday released dashcam footage of a brown bear attacking a light truck that was moving through a local forest.

According to police, the two residents inside the truck were on their way to pick wild vegetables when at around 1 p.m. on Sunday a large bear jumped out of the forest and hit their vehicle shortly after a cub ran away from the road. The windshield wipers were damaged and the windshield cracked, but the two people were uninjured.

