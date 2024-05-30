Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Izu Islands on Friday; Very Heavy Rainfall Expected Mainly in Pacific Coast Areas of East Japan on Friday

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:48 JST, May 30, 2024

The strong Typhoon Ewiniar, which passed near Minami-Daito Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday, is heading northeast and expected to make its closest approach to the Izu Islands on Friday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has been warning residents about storms and high waves.

Strong wind measuring 20 meters per second was observed in Minami-Daito on Wednesday afternoon.

The Izu Islands are estimated to have precipitation of 100 to 200 millimeters over 24 hours to 6 p.m. Friday. Very heavy rainfall is expected mainly in the Pacific coast areas of East Japan on Friday.

