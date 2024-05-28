100 Kilograms of Gold Seized by Osaka Customs to be Sold Through Public Bidding; Market Value Equivalent to ￥1.29 Billion

Courtesy of Osaka Customs

Gold bars to be sold by Osaka Customs through public bidding

Osaka Customs has announced that about 100 kilograms of gold seized in smuggling and other illicit cases will be sold in a competitive bidding. The market value is said to be approximately ￥1.29 billion.

The gold was smuggled into Japan and seized by the customs between 2020 to 2023 in forms including accessories and was processed into 1-kilogram bars. The bid is contingent on a lump-sum award, and the estimated price has not been announced.

The bidding is open until June 3, and the proceeds will be paid into the government treasury.