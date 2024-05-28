100 Kilograms of Gold Seized by Osaka Customs to be Sold Through Public Bidding; Market Value Equivalent to ￥1.29 Billion
14:51 JST, May 28, 2024
Osaka Customs has announced that about 100 kilograms of gold seized in smuggling and other illicit cases will be sold in a competitive bidding. The market value is said to be approximately ￥1.29 billion.
The gold was smuggled into Japan and seized by the customs between 2020 to 2023 in forms including accessories and was processed into 1-kilogram bars. The bid is contingent on a lump-sum award, and the estimated price has not been announced.
The bidding is open until June 3, and the proceeds will be paid into the government treasury.
