Heavy Downpour Likely to Hit Kagoshima from Monday to Tuesday

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The possibility of a liner precipitation band hitting Kagoshima and Miyazaki Prefectures is increasing, with the precipitation band expected to affect the areas starting from Monday evening to Tuesday, the Japan Meteorologist Agency announced. The Amami region in Kagoshima Prefecture is excluded from the forecast.

This is the first time that a liner precipitation band has been forecasted half a day in advance in a prefectural unit basis. The Japan Meteorological Agency had planned to begin forecasting liner precipitation using this basis from Tuesday, a change from regional basis, but moved it up to Monday.