98.1 ％ of New College Graduates in Japan Employed in April
12:20 JST, May 24, 2024
Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press) — A record 98.1 % of people in Japan who graduated from university in March had received informal job offers as of April 1, a survey by the labor and education ministries showed Friday.
The figure was up 0.8 percentage point from a year before. The survey began in 1996.
Companies in various industries are willing to hire more amid labor shortages after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic waned, a labor ministry official said. “A seller’s market is expected to continue,” the official said.
The survey showed that 97.9 % of male graduates and 98.3 % of female graduates had received informal job offers. The proportion was 97.9 % for those who majored in humanities and 98.8 % in science and engineering.
The figure rose from a year before in all regions excluding Kanto, which includes Tokyo, with the highest in Chugoku and Shikoku at 99.6 %.
The survey covered 112 universities, junior colleges and technical schools.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
-
Japanese Entrepreneur in U.S. Stresses Need to Study Abroad; Govt Working to Expand Scholarships to Support Students
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate