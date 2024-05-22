Yamanashi Pref. Starts Online Reservations to Climb Mt. Fuji; 6,849 People Made 1,997 Reservations as of 4 p.m. Monday
1:00 JST, May 22, 2024
KOFU — The Yamanashi prefectural government at 10 a.m. on Monday started accepting online reservations to climb Mt. Fuji from the Yamanashi side as part of its efforts to restrict the number of climbers.
People making reservations must enter the required information into the “Official Web Site for Mt. Fiji Climbing” .
According to the prefectural government, 6,849 people had made 1,997 reservations as of 4 p.m. Monday. Reservations are still available during such periods as the Obon summer holidays and the three-day holiday coming up in July.
During the climbing season from July 1 to Sept. 10, the prefectural government will set a gate at the Fifth Station as the entrance point of climbs to alleviate congestion.
The number of climbers will be capped at 4,000 a day, and the daily reservation quota is set at 3,000 people.
A prefectural government official in charge of the system said: “If climbers make an advance reservation, they will be able to enjoy their climb with peace of mind. I hope they will read the precautions carefully and make use of the reservation system.”
