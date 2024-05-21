Home>Society>General News

Yamanote Line Entire Operation Resumed after Suspension Due to Signal Check at Osaki Station Which Occurred at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JR Yamanote Line trains

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:58 JST, May 21, 2024 (updated at 11:32 JST)

The entire JR Yamanote Line operation resumed at around 10:38 a.m. after suspension due to a signal check at Osaki Station that occurred at around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

