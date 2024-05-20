798 People Renew Guinness Record for Biggest Teppanyaki Cook-Out; Participants from Hokkaido Opt for Lamb
15:13 JST, May 20, 2024
A total of 798 people in Tokyo on Sunday renewed the Guinness World Record for all participants to cook teppanyaki dishes simultaneously. The participants grilled teppanyaki lamb, a dish known as jingisukan.
The challenge was held at the Showa Kinen Park, which straddles the western Tokyo cities of Tachikawa and Akishima.
It was organized by a Tokyo-based alumni association of Hokkaido University, whose alumni from across the nation answered the call.
As the participants grilled lamb and soybean sprouts, an observing judge ensured that the performance met the record’s criteria, which included a requirement for each participant to prepare at least one dish within 10 minutes.
When the record was clenched, the participants enjoyed the grilled dishes among clouds of white smoke.
The previous Guinness World Record was set by 277 people cooking Isesaki-monja pan-fried batter dishes in Gunma Prefecture in 2019.
