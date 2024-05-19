Temperatures Rise Over 30 C in Many Areas Across Japan; Hokkaido, Tohoku See Mid-Summer-like Conditions
16:21 JST, May 19, 2024
Temperatures in Japan continued to rise on Sunday afternoon as the mercury exceeded 30 C in 16 locations across the country, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
By 2:40 p.m., temperatures reached 31.9 C in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture — the highest in the country.
Areas in western Japan on Saturday saw temperatures increase over 30 C. The hot weather spread north on Sunday, bringing mid-summer-like conditions to the Hokkaido and Tohoku regions.
A high of 31.3 C was recorded in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, while the temperature rose to 31.2 C in Sannohe, Aomori Prefecture. In Hokkaido, it reached 30.7 C in the city of Kushiro.
Tokyo saw lower temperatures compared to the previous day, reaching 24.1 C in central areas.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami
-
Man Repels Bear Attack in Hokkaido by Kicking its Face After Encountering 2 Bears While Sightseeing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- Minutes Show Policymaker Wants BOJ to Consider Further Rate Hikes Further
- 48.6％ of Global Patent Applications Related to All-Solid-State Batteries Came from Japanese Firms; Panasonic Tops List