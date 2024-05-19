Temperatures Rise Over 30 C in Many Areas Across Japan; Hokkaido, Tohoku See Mid-Summer-like Conditions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency

Temperatures in Japan continued to rise on Sunday afternoon as the mercury exceeded 30 C in 16 locations across the country, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

By 2:40 p.m., temperatures reached 31.9 C in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture — the highest in the country.

Areas in western Japan on Saturday saw temperatures increase over 30 C. The hot weather spread north on Sunday, bringing mid-summer-like conditions to the Hokkaido and Tohoku regions.

A high of 31.3 C was recorded in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, while the temperature rose to 31.2 C in Sannohe, Aomori Prefecture. In Hokkaido, it reached 30.7 C in the city of Kushiro.

Tokyo saw lower temperatures compared to the previous day, reaching 24.1 C in central areas.