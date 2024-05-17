JR Tokai to Suspend Tunnel Work for Maglev Line
13:29 JST, May 17, 2024
Nagoya, May 16 (Jiji Press) — Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, will briefly suspend drilling work at a tunnel for the planned Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation train line, after water levels in nearby wells decreased, President Shunsuke Niwa said Thursday.
JR Tokai will dig several hundred meters deep to investigate geological conditions around the tunnel in Mizunami, Gifu Prefecture, Niwa said at a press conference. When the survey will start and how long it will last remain to be decided.
The halt will not affect the opening of the maglev line, expected for as early as 2034, Niwa said.
He added that JR Tokai will dig a new well in several days to secure an alternative water source.
JR Tokai in late February recognized a water level decline at a well it had set up as an observation point. It later confirmed dips in water levels at 14 locations including communal water sources and wells at private homes.
“Since no other construction work that could affect groundwater levels has been carried out in surrounding areas, we believe there is a high possibility that the decline was caused by (the tunnel) work,” Niwa said.
The Gifu prefectural government asked JR Tokai to report the cause of the water level decline as soon as possible.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- 48.6％ of Global Patent Applications Related to All-Solid-State Batteries Came from Japanese Firms; Panasonic Tops List
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023