Snake Found Under Seat on Tokyo’s JR Yamanote Line; No Injuries Result From What Appears to be Rat Snake
16:28 JST, May 13, 2024
A 20-centimeter-long snake was discovered on the JR Yamanote Line in Tokyo on Sunday afternoon, about two hours after a passenger alerted staff to its presence.
No one was injured in the incident, but the transportation of about 2,700 people was affected.
According to East Japan Railway Co. (JR East), the passenger told station personnel at Shibuya Station in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, that they had seen a “snake-like creature” in car 8 of an 11-car train at around 5 p.m.on Sunday.
Staff searched the car at Komagome Station, after evacuating passengers to other parts of the train, but nothing was found. The train resumed operations after 15 minutes, with passengers kept out of car 8.
Everyone disembarked at Osaki Station, and the train was taken to a maintenance center in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, for inspection.
At around 7 p.m. on the day, an employee at the center found the snake under a seat, captured it and reported it to the police. Police said the animal is believed to be a young Japanese rat snake.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal