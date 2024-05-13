Reservations for Climbing Mount Fuji to Start May 20

Japan News file photo

Mt. Fuji, taken from Mt. Oyama in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on January 19, 2024.

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., May 13 (Jiji Press) — The Yamanashi prefectural government in central Japan said Monday that it will start accepting online reservations for climbing Mount Fuji from the Yamanashi side May 20.

The daily reservation quota is set at 3,000 people. The reservations will be made in exchange for the advance payment of a 2,000-yen entrance fee per person to be introduced in summer.

The fee will be collected from those passing through the entrance to the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side at the fifth station of 3,776-meter Mount Fuji, the tallest mountain in the country.

The reservations, which are not mandatory, are designed to alleviate congestion at the trail reception desk at the fifth station.

The reservations will ensure passage through the fifth station gate, where entry will be capped at 4,000 people per day during the climbing season between July and early September. The remaining quota of 1,000 people will be allocated on the day of climbing.

To make the reservations, climbers need to enter the required information into the reservation system accessible from an official website for Mount Fuji climbing.

To terminals that read quick response, or QR, codes at the reception desk, climbers present their codes attached to reservation completion emails in order to receive wristbands for those passing through the gate.

When making the reservations, climbers can also pay the optional cooperation fee of ¥1,000 per person for environmental conservation at the mountain.

The entrance fee will be introduced to ease congestion on the trail and prevent “bullet climbing,” or climbing to the peak without taking enough rest at alpine huts.

In addition, the fifth station gate will be closed from 4 p.m. until 3 a.m.. the following day, and when the daily number of climbers exceeds 4,000. Those staying at alpine huts will be exempted from the regulations.

Shizuoka Prefecture, which has three Mount Fuji trails, plans to introduce a system around June to manage the number of climbers by requiring them to register in advance their climbing schedules and the names of alpine huts they will stay.

“We hope people will actively use the reservation system and enjoy safe and comfortable climbing of Mount Fuji,” said a statement released by Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki.