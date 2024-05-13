Home>Society>General News

West Japan’s Tokaido Shinkansen Train Operations May be Delayed, Suspended due to Expected Heavy Rain

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train is seen in Shizuoka.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:25 JST, May 13, 2024

Operations of the Tokaido Shinkansen Line may be suspended on Wednesday depending on the weather, as heavy rain is expected along the line that runs between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka, Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) announced at 5 a.m. on Monday. JR Tokai said its train operations may be delayed or suspended, depending on the weather and other conditions.

