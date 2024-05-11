Home>Society>General News

Production of Traditional Edo Furin Wind Chimes Ramps Up for Summer

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:50 JST, May 11, 2024

Before the start of summer, a craftsman focuses intently on making wind chimes at Shinohara Furin Honpo workshop in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo. The traditional Edo furin wind chimes are still made the same way as during the Edo period (1603-1867), by blowing air into molten glass to form a round shape that is painted inside colorfully with summery designs such as goldfish. The wind chimes make different sounds even if they have the same shape and design. Peak production time is expected to continue through the middle of August.

