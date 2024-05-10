JAL Pilots Botched Orders at U.S. Airport after ‘Misreading’ Map; May Have Tried to Turn Past Non-existent Landmark

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Japan Airlines pilots misread a map at San Diego Airport in February, which caused them to cross the stop line in front of a runway, sources close to the matter said.

On Feb. 6, JAL Flight 65 was taxiing for its trip to Narita Airport when it crossed the stop line without permission, forcing another plane to abort its landing.

According to the sources, the pilots misread the layout of the runway and taxiways, passed the point where they should have turned right, and proceeded toward the runway. JAL is taking several measures to prevent another incident, such as adding a note to the map, following inspections by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

After the JAL plane left the terminal, it was told by air traffic control to move along Taxiway B and wait at Taxiway B8. After reading back these instructions, the pilots entered Taxiway B10 and crossed the stop line there.

The plane came to a stop just before the runway around the same time a controller pointed out the error, but another plane approaching the runway from above was forced to make a “go-around” right before it was to land.

In November, another JAL plane mistakenly entered a runway while taxiing at an airport in Seattle. After JAL reported the incident, the transport ministry conducted an unannounced on-site inspection on Feb. 13 based on the Civil Aeronautics Law and demanded the airline submit preventative measures, viewing the incidents as “impediments to safety” that could have led to something more serious.

At the San Diego airport, there are islands on the tarmac through which planes cannot pass, but these are only in front of the runway. The Flight 65 pilots mistakenly believed that there was an island in front of Taxiway B, too, based on a simplified map, according to the sources. Using the island to orient themselves, the pilots crossed Taxiway B, where the plane was supposed to turn right, and entered Taxiway B10 ― which it was not told to do ― before crossing the stop line.

Three pilots were aboard the flight, but all three failed to see the stop line and the B10 sign, partly because of rain.

JAL added a note to the map and other materials pilots use at the airport that reads, “There is no island [in front of Taxiway B].” Aiming to prevent errors on the ground, it will soon revise its internal rules and documents such as to provide more case studies for pilots’ training.