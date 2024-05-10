Saga Prefecture Town to Accept Survey for Nuclear Waste Disposal Site

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s Genkai nuclear power plant

GENKAI, Saga — The town of Genkai in Saga Prefecture approved a petition to accept a so-called literature survey to examine the town’s suitability for hosting a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants, Genkai Mayor Shintaro Wakiyama announced on Friday.

This is the third municipality in the country that has accepted the literature survey.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. has a nuclear power plant in the town.