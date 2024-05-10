Home>Society>General News

Saga Prefecture Town to Accept Survey for Nuclear Waste Disposal Site

Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s Genkai nuclear power plant

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:13 JST, May 10, 2024

GENKAI, Saga — The town of Genkai in Saga Prefecture approved a petition to accept a so-called literature survey to examine the town’s suitability for hosting a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants, Genkai Mayor Shintaro Wakiyama announced on Friday.

This is the third municipality in the country that has accepted the literature survey.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. has a nuclear power plant in the town.

